New York City E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
Race results
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing – 29 laps
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.123
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +1.671
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +3.693
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +5.570
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +5.783
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +7.207
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +7.503
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +9.734*
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +11.595*
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +13.605*
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +13.763
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +14.924
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +16.648
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +19.707
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +24.384*
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +25.312
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +53.018
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +1:22.282*
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah DNF
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport DNF
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport DNS
* Post-race penalties
- Mortara – 5 second time penalty (overspeeding under FCY)
- Dennis – 5 second time penalty (overspeeding under FCY)
- Evans – 5 second penalty (overspeeding under FCY)
- Lotterer – 10 second penalty (causing a collision)
- Askew – Drice through penalty converted to 21 second time penalty (failing to activate his second Attack Mode)