New York City E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in New York City.
Race results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +0.929
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +3.524
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +3.631
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +4.412
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +4.979
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +6.233
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +6.316
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +6.590
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +13.449
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +18.469
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +23.002
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +30.216
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +32.676
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +33.255
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +39.699
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +45.934
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:08.193
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah DNF
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing DNF
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti DNF
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport DNF
Click here to read the race report.