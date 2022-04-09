Rome E-Prix – Here are the provisional results from the first of two 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races on the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR.
Provisional race results
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -50:15 minutes + 1 lap
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +5.703
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +6.966
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +7.553
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +7.877
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +8.971
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +13.356
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +14.216
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +14.543
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +19.339
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +19.731
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +24.758
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +25.029
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +28.039
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +28.645
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +28.865
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +58.372
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport +1:07.231
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1:19.306
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ NC
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing NC
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams NC
