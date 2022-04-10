Rome E-Prix – Here are the provisional results from the second 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR.
Provisional race results
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -50:15 minutes +1 lap
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.584
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +1.606
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +2.093
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.756
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +4.655
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +7.097
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +8.680 *
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +8.796
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +10.429
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +11.130
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +11.221
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +12.309
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +13.134 *
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +14.207 *
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing NC
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing NC
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing NC
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport NC
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
* Post-race penalties so far
di Grassi – 5 seconds added (Collision with Jake Dennis)
da Costa – 5 seconds added (Not leaving space for Edoardo Mortara which put the Venturi into the wall)
de Vries – 10 seconds added (Collision with Sergio Sette Camara)
