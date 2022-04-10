Rome E-Prix – Here are the provisional results from the second 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race around the Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR.

Provisional race results

Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing -50:15 minutes +1 lap Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.584 Robin Frijns Envision Racing +1.606 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +2.093 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.756 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +4.655 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +7.097 Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +8.680 * Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +8.796 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +10.429 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +11.130 Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +11.221 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +12.309 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +13.134 * Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +14.207 * Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing NC Nick Cassidy Envision Racing NC Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti NC Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing NC Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport NC Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC

* Post-race penalties so far

di Grassi – 5 seconds added (Collision with Jake Dennis)

da Costa – 5 seconds added (Not leaving space for Edoardo Mortara which put the Venturi into the wall)

de Vries – 10 seconds added (Collision with Sergio Sette Camara)

Click here to read the race report.