Seoul E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the penultimate round of the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Seoul.
Race results (provisional):
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing 45 minutes, 45 seconds + 1 lap
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +0.820
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +1.393
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.902
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.470
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3.957
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +4.149
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +4.508
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +4.970
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +5.325
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams +5.610
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +6.121
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing +57.545
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DNF
- Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon/Penske Autosport DNF
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing DNF
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 DNF
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams DNF
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ DNF
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 DNF
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche DNF
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti DNF
