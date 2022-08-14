Seoul E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the championship deciding round of the 21/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Seoul.
Race results (provisional):
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing -51 minutes 45 seconds +1 lap
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +3.756
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +6.649 *
- Robin Frijns Envision Racing +7.021
- Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +7.850
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +9.471
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +10.243
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +14.208
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +16.629
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +22.226
- Lucas di Grassi ROKiT Venturi Racing +24.546
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +26.513
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +27.813 *
- Norman Nato Jaguar TCS Racing +31.526
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +31.565 *
- Sacha Fenestraz Dragon/Penske Autosport +36.270
- Maximilian Guenther Nissan e.dams DNF
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ DNF
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche DNF
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 DNF
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche DNF
Click here to read the race report.
* Post-race penalties so far
Dennis – 5 second penalty (collision with da Costa)
Sette Camara – 5 second penalty (repeated change of direction when fighting Nato)
Turvey – 5 second penalty (collision with Fenestraz)