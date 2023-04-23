Berlin E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second race of the weekend around Tempelhof Airport for the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Results (classification):
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing – 40 laps
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.442
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +1.292
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +1.769
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +2.460
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +2.981
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +3.545
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.851
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra +6.612
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +7.822
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +9.461
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +9.462
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +9.678
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +11.780
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +13.687
- Norman Nato Nissan +13.749
- Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +22.937
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +29.580
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +34.381
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +1:03.532
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +1:04.102
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing DNF
Cassidy takes his first win of the season in Berlin