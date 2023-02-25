Cape Town E-Prix – Here are the results from the inaugural South African race of the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Results (classification):
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche – 30 laps (+2 added)
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +0.281
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +1.808
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +2.208
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +2.656
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +3.209
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +4.210
- Norman Nato Nissan +8.582
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +8.755 *
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +10.475
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +14.183
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +14.914
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +38.846
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +47.613
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing DNF
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing DNF
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche DNF
Da Costa pulls off daredevil moves to win in Cape Town
* Penalties applied
Lotterer – 5 second time penalty (not staying within 10 lengths of the car in front while behind the Safety Car)