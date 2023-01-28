Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second of the Diriyah double header races in the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Results (classification):
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -40 laps (39+1 added)
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.252
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +4.554
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +4.851
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +10.869
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +10.947
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +11.088
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +12.409
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +12.753
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +13.275
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +15.229
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +15.623
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +17.038
- Norman Nato Nissan +19.569
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +20.796
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +21.221
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +22.243
- Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +25.291
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +27.137
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +37.572 *
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra DNF
Porsche domination continues with Wehrlein and Dennis 1-2
* Post-race penalties so far
Vandoorne – Drive Through Penalty converted to 24 seconds (improper use of Attack Mode)