Diriyah E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second of the Diriyah double header races in the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.



Results (classification):

Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche -40 laps (39+1 added) Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.252 Rene Rast Neom McLaren +4.554 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +4.851 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +10.869 Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +10.947 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +11.088 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +12.409 Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +12.753 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +13.275 Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +15.229 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +15.623 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +17.038 Norman Nato Nissan +19.569 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +20.796 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +21.221 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +22.243 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +25.291 Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +27.137 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +37.572 * Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing DNF Nico Mueller ABT Cupra DNF

Porsche domination continues with Wehrlein and Dennis 1-2

* Post-race penalties so far

Vandoorne – Drive Through Penalty converted to 24 seconds (improper use of Attack Mode)