Hyderabad E-Prix – Here are the results from the inaugural Indian race of the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Results (classification):
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske – 33 laps
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +0.400
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +1.859
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +2.855
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +3.523
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +7.138 *
- Norman Nato Nissan +7.318
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +7.564 *
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +8.703
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +9.073
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra +10.622
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +11.635
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +15.446 *
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +15.999 *
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +0.735 *
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1:10.562 *
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren DNF
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren DNF
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing DNF
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 DNF
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing DNF
- Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra DNF
Vergne puts on an defensive masterclass to take victory
* Penalties (so far)
Buemi – Drive Through Penalty converted to 17 seconds (overuse of power)
Rowland, Vandoorne, Guenther, di Grassi, Dennis – 5 second time penalty (track limits)