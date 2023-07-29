London E-Prix 1 – Here are the final results from the first of two 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races around the ExCeL.
Final results (classification):
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing – 37 laps
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.116
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +1.668
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +3.054
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +4.263
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +4.769
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +5.118
- Norman Nato Nissan +2.527 *
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +8.725
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +9.128
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +10.231
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +5.568 *
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +11.094 *
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren +6.789 *
- Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing +13.472 *
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +3:00.666 *
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan DNF
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing DNF
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra DNF
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske DNF
- Robin Frijns ABT Cupra DNF
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 DSQ *
* Penalties
Nato, Guenther, Lotterer, Rast – 5 second time penalties (causing collisions with Buemi, da Costa, Ticktum, and Wehrlein respectively)
Merhi – 10 second time penalty (causing a collision with Hughes)
Da Costa – 3 minute time penalty (technical infraction)
Sette Camara – disqualification (not changing damaged nose after being told to by an official during the second Red Flag)