London E-Prix 1 – Here are the final results from the first of two 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races around the ExCeL.

Final results (classification):

Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing – 37 laps Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.116 Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +1.668 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing +3.054 Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing +4.263 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +4.769 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +5.118 Norman Nato Nissan +2.527 * Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +8.725 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +9.128 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +10.231 Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +5.568 * Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +11.094 * Rene Rast Neom McLaren +6.789 * Roberto Merhi Mahindra Racing +13.472 * Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +3:00.666 * Sacha Fenestraz Nissan DNF Nick Cassidy Envision Racing DNF Nico Mueller ABT Cupra DNF Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske DNF Robin Frijns ABT Cupra DNF Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 DSQ *

* Penalties

Nato, Guenther, Lotterer, Rast – 5 second time penalties (causing collisions with Buemi, da Costa, Ticktum, and Wehrlein respectively)

Merhi – 10 second time penalty (causing a collision with Hughes)

Da Costa – 3 minute time penalty (technical infraction)

Sette Camara – disqualification (not changing damaged nose after being told to by an official during the second Red Flag)