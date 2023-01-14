Mexico City E-Prix – here are the results from today’s opening race of the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the first with the Gen3 car.
Results (classification):
- Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti – 41 laps
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +7.816
- Lucas di Grassi Mahindra Racing +18.611
- Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +19.161
- Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +20.289
- Sebastien Buemi Envision Racing +20.714
- Antonio Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +21.051
- Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS Racing +24.758
- Nick Cassidy Envision Racing +29.150
- Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +29.662
- Maximilian Guenther Maserati MSG Racing +30.276
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +31.141
- Oliver Rowland Mahindra Racing +31.537
- Nico Mueller ABT Cupra +31.951
- Sacha Fenestraz Nissan +32.355
- Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +35.205
- Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1:14.371
- Rene Rast Neom McLaren DNF
- Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing DNF
- Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Racing DNF
- Norman Nato Nissan DNF
- Robin Frijns ABT Cupra DNF
Dennis takes a dominant win in Mexico to kick off Gen3