Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first of the Berlin finale races for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Provisional race results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +5.445
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +6.526
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +6.911
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +13.212
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +13.654
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +14.926
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +17.311
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +17.673
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +18.852
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +21.039
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +21.603
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +22.482
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +23.208
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +28.906
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +31.116
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +38.765 *
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +39.282 *
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +45.417
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah NC
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon NC
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing NC
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti DSQ *
* Post-race penalties so far
Mortara – Drive-through converted to 18 seconds (Caused a collision with car 28, GUE, who therefore pushed car 20, EVA)
Abt – 5 second penalty (Did not slow down to the 50 km/h within 5 seconds during FCY)
Guenther – Disqualified (The total energy used was over the maximum of 45 kWh)
