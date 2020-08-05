Berlin E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first of the Berlin finale races for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Provisional race results

Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 45 minutes + 1 lap Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +5.445 Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +6.526 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +6.911 Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +13.212 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +13.654 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +14.926 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +17.311 Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +17.673 Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +18.852 Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +21.039 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +21.603 Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +22.482 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +23.208 James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +28.906 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +31.116 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +38.765 * Daniel Abt NIO 333 +39.282 * Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +45.417 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah NC Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon NC Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing NC Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing NC Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti DSQ *

* Post-race penalties so far



Mortara – Drive-through converted to 18 seconds (Caused a collision with car 28, GUE, who therefore pushed car 20, EVA)

Abt – 5 second penalty (Did not slow down to the 50 km/h within 5 seconds during FCY)

Guenther – Disqualified (The total energy used was over the maximum of 45 kWh)

