Berlin E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second of the Berlin finale races for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Race results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +3.090
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +8.296
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +9.239
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +9.695
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +10.081
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +13.897
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +16.367
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +16.893
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +20.919
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +21.288
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +22.157
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +22.631
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +23.579
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +26.381
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +35.424
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +35.727
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +36.356
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +42.395
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +52.828
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti NC
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ NC
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing DSQ *
* Post-race penalties
D’Ambrosio – Disqualified (The total energy used was over the maximum of 45 kWh)
Click here to read the race report.
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!