Berlin E-Prix 3 – Here are the results from the third of the Berlin finale races for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Provisional race results
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +0.128
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +2.569
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +2.743
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +3.136
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +5.547
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +7.893
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +12.672
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +13.511
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +19.248
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +20.240
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +20.486
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +20.733
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +20.944
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +21.948
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +22.774
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +23.181
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ 32.520
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing 36.549
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ NC
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing NC
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon NC
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche NC
