Berlin E-Prix 4 – Here are the results from the championship deciding fourth Berlin finale race for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Provisional race results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +0.497
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.392
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +3.791
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +5.018
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +9.805
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +14.814
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +15.755
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +21.001
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +22.809
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +22.911
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ +23.388
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +23.575
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +23.889
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +23.914
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +24.381
- James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing +26.600
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +29.121
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +29.572
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +34.431
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +36.315
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1:01.473
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti NC
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing DNS
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!