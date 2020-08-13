Berlin E-Prix 6 – Here are the results from the sixth and last of the Berlin races to end the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.
Provisional race results
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ +1.340
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +2.841
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +3.580
- Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing +8.710
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +11.593
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah + 12.895
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing + 14.719
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +15.304
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +16.514
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +16.348
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +17.798
- Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti +22.229
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +23.893
- Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche +24.888
- Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing +25.577
- Tom Blomqvist Panasonic Jaguar Racing +25.992
- Jerome d’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing +30.485
- Sergio Sette Camara GEOX Dragon +31.453
- Daniel Abt NIO 333 +38.071
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +39.694
- Nico Mueller GEOX Dragon +1:11.178
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing NC
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams NC