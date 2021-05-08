Monaco E-Prix – Here are the results from today’s 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Monaco.
Provisional race results
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah – 45 mins + 1 lap
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +2.848
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +2.872
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3.120
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +3.270
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +3.865
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +4.150
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +4.752
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +5.503
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +5.759
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +6.225
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +6.567
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +7.097
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +8.507
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +9.240
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +9.499
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +9.822
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +11.450
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +12.067
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ NC
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ NC
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche NC
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
