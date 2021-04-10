Rome E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first Italian race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Rome.
Provisional race results
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.461
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +0.756
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +1.034
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +3.142
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +3.534
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +3.918
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +5.720
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +18.296
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +18.763
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +19.089
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +20.045
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +20.270
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +21.155
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +21.415
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +22.987
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ NC
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ NC
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah NC
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti NC
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing NC
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 DNS
