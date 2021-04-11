Rome E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second Italian race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Rome.
Provisional race results
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.666
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +2.346
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +5.018
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +5.305
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing +5.671
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +6.133
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +9.795
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +12.032
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +12.872
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +15.676
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +16.009
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +16.352
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +17.134
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +17.838
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +21.140
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +37.697 *
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +43.103 *
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing NC
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ NC
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing NC *
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler NC
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing DSQ *
* Post-race penalties so far
- Nato – Disqualified (Energy overuse)
- Lynn, Frijns, Cassidy – Drive Through Penalty converted to 30 seconds (Not-respecting Attack Mode regulations)
