Valencia E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first Spanish race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Valencia.

Final race results

Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 45 minutes + 1 lap Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +13.128 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +34.886 * Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +36.903 Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +51.650 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +52.985 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +2:41.946 * Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +3:07.061 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +4:19.582 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 NC Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 NC Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche NC Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche NC Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing NC Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport NC Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti NC Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams NC Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams DSQ * Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DSQ* Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah DSQ * Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing DSQ * Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing DSQ *

* Post-race penalties



Vandoorne – 10 second time penalty (Unable to fulfill the complete time of the second Attack Mode) & 5 second time penalty (Forced car 6 (MUL) off the track at T8)

Di Grassi – Drive Through converted to 30 seconds (Did not activate the second Attack Mode)

Rowland, Sims, da Costa, Lynn, Bird – Disqualified (The total energy used was over the maximum of 33 kWh)

