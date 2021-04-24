Valencia E-Prix 1 – Here are the results from the first Spanish race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Valencia.
Final race results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +13.128
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +34.886 *
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +36.903
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +51.650
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +52.985
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +2:41.946 *
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +3:07.061
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +4:19.582
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 NC
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 NC
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing NC
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche NC
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche NC
- Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing NC
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport NC
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti NC
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams NC
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams DSQ *
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing DSQ*
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah DSQ *
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing DSQ *
- Sam Bird Panasonic Jaguar Racing DSQ *
* Post-race penalties
Vandoorne – 10 second time penalty (Unable to fulfill the complete time of the second Attack Mode) & 5 second time penalty (Forced car 6 (MUL) off the track at T8)
Di Grassi – Drive Through converted to 30 seconds (Did not activate the second Attack Mode)
Rowland, Sims, da Costa, Lynn, Bird – Disqualified (The total energy used was over the maximum of 33 kWh)
