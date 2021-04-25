Valencia E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the second Spanish race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Valencia.
Provisional race results
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti – 45 minutes + 1 lap
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +1.483
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +2.428
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +2.870
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +5.811 *
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +8.122
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +8.782
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +11.292
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +12.014
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +12.405
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +13.295
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +13.594
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +14.329
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +15.151
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +17.213
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ +18.444
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +18.885
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +19.274
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +19.756
- Nico Mueller Dragon/Penske Autosport +21.069
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +32.079
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +59.698
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +1:04.277
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ NC
* Post-race penalties so far
Nato – 5 second time penalty (Caused a collision with car 94)