Formula E has had to postpone another round of this season, due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Having already had to push out the Sanya ePrix a month ago, the Rome ePrix has now been postponed due to preventative measures in place by Italian authorities.

A statement from Formula E said that ‘As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy and according to the provisions set out in the ministerial decree concerning measures to counteract and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country – which includes sporting events with large crowds and spectators in close proximity – it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4, 2020.’

However, the statement clarifies that postponement is very much top priority, not cancellation, saying: ‘Formula E, in agreement with the relevant authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and together with the FIA and Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI), will work closely with championship partners and stakeholders in order to assess and review alternative options to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date once restrictions have been lifted.’

