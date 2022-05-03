Over the weekend Formula E and representatives from Sao Paulo signed a contract which will see the electric series head to Brazil from next year.

Sao Paulo was originally scheduled to make its debut back in season 4 but was postponed at the request of the organisers. The contract, signed in Monaco over the weekend, has Formula E due to head to Brazil for the next five years and also has a renewal option.

Formula E’s Co-Founder and CCO, Alberto Longo, said: “We are delighted that the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be heading to Brazil for the very first time pending approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June. The country has a huge, long-standing passion for motorsport, it’s a big market as one of the largest countries in the world, and Sao Paulo itself is a historic race location.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Brazilian fans, they are like no other and there is sure to be a lively, unique atmosphere as the fans enjoy Formula E racing with the leap forward in technology and performance we are going to see with Gen3.”

Formula E’s longest serving Brazilian driver, Lucas di Grassi, was delighted by the news and said it would be a “dream come true” for him to race the all-electric series in front of his home crowd.

“The news of Sao Paulo hosting the next generation of Formula E is music to my ears,” di Grassi said. “Not only does this milestone signify the return of the pinnacle of electric motorsport to South America but it’s an important step towards the electrification of the Brazilian automotive market. On a personal note, there is nothing like the pride and incredible energy of the Brazilian racing fans so it would be a dream come true for me to race in this game-changing championship in front of a home crowd.”

The CEO of Sao Paulo Turismo, Gustavo Pires, said the event would assist the city in its post-pandemic recovery. “The creation of a strategic events calendar,” he said, “is essential to the strong reopening we want to Sao Paulo city in the post-pandemic and the E-Prix can contribute a lot in this movement.”

While Ricardo Nunes, the mayor of Sao Paulo, said: “Hosting an E-Prix is completely lined up with the city objectives: to attract events that promote Sao Paulo’s image to the whole world, to move the economy and create jobs with events tourism; furthermore, to foment sformustainable development.”