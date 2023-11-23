Formula E – The Word Motor Sport Council confirmed a 17 race season to be contested in 11 locations around the world for the series’ 10th year.

The season is once again set to run from January to July with Mexico City and London bookending the calendar as they did this year. The Mexican event will start things off on January 13th before the all-electric series moves to Saudi Arabia for a double header on Friday and Saturday the 26th and 27th of January.

Three of season 9’s four new locations will be making a return – Hyderabad, Sao Paulo, and Portland – while there will be three new events added – Tokyo, Misano Adriatico, and Shanghai.

February will see only a single race, Hyderabad, on the 10th of the month before the first of two five-week gaps in the championship schedule before it’s back to Sao Paulo on March 16th.

The first new location is set for March 30th as Formula E takes to the streets of Tokyo. Following that there’ll be a double-header on the 13th and 14th of April as the series heads to a new Italian location, for the Misano Adriatico E-Prix on the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Emilia-Romagna.

“We are excited to race at the historic Misano track for the first time and introduce the huge local motorsport fanbase to Formula E’s uniquely competitive racing,” Formula E Co-Founder and CCO, Alberto Longo, said.

“Everyone associated with the track and region has been incredibly enthusiastic in welcoming Formula E to the area, and I would like to thank them for their support. The same message goes to the local promoter and officials in Portland, we cannot wait to return for a full weekend of racing and entertainment in the City of Roses.”

It’s a return to the Principality then for the Monaco E-Prix on April 27th, the last single day event on the schedule, before heading to Berlin for the 11th and 12th of May.

The Berlin weekend will clash with the World Endurance Championship’s race in Spa, so unless there are any last minute schedule changes, then there will be a number of drivers who will have to skip Saturday’s event due to their WEC commitments.

Shanghai follows at the end of May with their debut weekend on the 25th and 26th of May before the second five week gap in the championship proceedings before things get going again in Portland on the 29th and 30th of June.

Three weeks later the season will come to a close in London with the finale races set for the 20th and 21st of June.