Formula E – Heading into Formula E’s 10th season, Jake Dennis will try to defend his title but a competitive grid will do their best to foil him.

Teams and Drivers

Once again there’ll be eleven teams on the grid, all of whom raced last season though there are two teams who’ve undergone name changes over the off-season. Having raced as Avalanche Andretti for the past two seasons it’ll just be Andretti this time around, while NIO 333 have been rebranded as ERT.

There have been quite a few driver changes since season 9 ended but not as many as this time last year where there was only one team with an unchanged line-up, this time we’ve actually got three – DS Penske, ERT, and TAG Heuer Porsche.

Formula E – season 10 grid

ABT Cupra Formula E Team – #11 Lucas di Grassi & #51 Nico Mueller

After a year out when Audi left the series, ABT didn’t have an easy time of it on their return, and it took them eight races before they managed to get any points on the board, though they did do it in suitably dramatic fashion by locking out the front row in Berlin during a wet qualifying.

Nico Mueller remains with the team for a second season and he will be joined by the man who won the title with ABT in season 3, Lucas di Grassi. ABT and di Grassi are one of the iconic pairings of the sport, the Brazilian having competed in the first seven seasons together before ABT took a year out when Audi departed the series.

After a competitive season at Venturi (now Maserati), and then a much more difficult one with Mahindra, di Grassi is back with the German team and will be looking to move them back into regular points finishes and title contention.

Andretti Formula E – #1 Jake Dennis & #17 Norman Nato

After winning his debut championship after taking eleven podiums through the sixteen rounds, Jake Dennis will be looking to retain that title and one up it by leading Andretti to their first Teams’ title this year.

Joining Dennis will be Norman Nato, who drove for Nissan last year. The French racer had a good end to the season, scoring points in all the last six rounds and taking the team’s only podium, a P2 in Rome.

DS Penske – #2 Stoffel Vandoorne & #25 Jean-Eric Vergne

Sticking with their line up of champions, DS Penske will be looking to be fighting at the front more consistently this time. The only double champion in the all-electric series’ history and the only driver to take titles in different Generations of car (the last of Gen1 and the first of Gen2) Vergne stood on each step of the podium last season, winning the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix.

Vandoorne, the last Gen2 champion, wasn’t able to defend his title and while he was in the points pretty consistently, didn’t manage to make it to the podium like JEV did. However, Vandoorne did take the team’s only pole of the year at the inaugural Sao Paulo race.

Envision Racing – #4 Robin Frijns & #16 Sebastien Buemi

After a disastrous season with ABT – breaking his hand at the first corner of race 1, having to sit out the next four events while he healed, and only getting two low points finishes in the eleven races he competed in – Robin Frijns has jumped back to Envision. The one highlight of the Dutch driver’s season though was taking pole and giving the team a front row lockout in the second Berlin race.

Sebastien Buemi will remain with Envision after a very successful first season with the team. The Swiss driver only failed to take points in four races and his consistency, as well as poles in Diriyah and Berlin and a P3 in London, helped Envision to their first Teams’ Championship.

ERT Formula E Team – #3 Sergio Sette Camara & #33 Dan Ticktum

It might be a new name on the car but there’s no change with the drivers as Sergio Sette Camara and Dan Ticktum both stick with the team. Ticktum managed to get into the points more regularly than his teammate but it was Sette Camara who got the team’s best position of the year taking P5 in Hyderabad and repeating that in London before getting disqualified for not changing his damaged front wing.

Jaguar TCS Racing – #9 Mitch Evans & #37 Nick Cassidy

They say that birds of a feather stick together and that is ringing true for these Kiwis this year. Evans and Cassidy each won four races last season and given Envision is a Jaguar customer team, Cassidy probably won’t take too long to get comfortable with the team and car.

They were P2 and P3 in the championship last year so Jaguar will be looking to be well in contention for both championships again this season.

Mahindra Racing – #21 Nyck de Vries & #48 Edoardo Mortara

It’s a fresh slate for Mahindra with two new drivers as the Indian team look to move up the championship order and back to regular point scoring. Edoardo Mortara joined after six years with Venturi/Maserati where he’d been a race winner and championship contender on multiple occasions.

De Vries meanwhile raced with Mercedes for seasons 6 to 8, taking the title in season 7, before getting a Formula 1 seat for last year. Unfortunately for the Dutch driver, things didn’t go as planned and he was dropped from AlphaTauri mid-season. De Vries took advantage of the unexpected free time to take a course at Harvard before rejoining the Formula E paddock.

Mahindra have struggled to be consistent point scorers in the past few seasons, though they have managed to take a few podiums, but their new drivers will be looking to push the team’s progress back towards the front.

Maserati MSG Racing – #7 Maximilian Guenther & #18 Jehan Daruvala

Maserati will be without a Team Principal for the start of the season, the team parted ways with James Rossiter just before the Valencia pre-season tests and haven’t announced a replacement yet. On the driver front, they’ve retained the services of Maximilian Guenther and paired him up with last year’s Mahindra reserve driver, Jehan Daruvala, who will be the only rookie on the grid.

Guenther got onto the podium a few times last season but the Jakarta weekend was his highlight, the German was fastest in each session and took both poles. The race on Saturday saw him fall back to P3 but he and the team learnt from that and ran a perfect strategy on Sunday to see him to Maserati’s first win.

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team – #5 Jake Hughes & #8 Sam Bird

While British marque Jaguar have gone with an all-Kiwi line-up, the team founded by a Kiwi, McLaren, will now have an all-British line-up.

Jake Hughes distinguished himself well in his rookie season, taking pole in Diriyah and around the streets of Monaco. And while he didn’t manage to get onto the podium yet, he has the speed and it’s only a matter of time.

The other side of the McLaren garage will be inhabited by Sam Bird, who has been in Formula E since the beginning and been part of the championship fight in the majority of seasons. McLaren started strong in their debut season but faded through the second half of the year. Bird will be hoping his experience will help guide the team to a more competitive level.

Nissan Formula E Team – #22 Oliver Rowland & #23 Sacha Fenestraz

Nissan will be reuniting with Oliver Rowland, who raced with them for three seasons before moving to Mahindra. His second season with the Indian team ended earlier than expected as he was replaced by Roberto Merhi midseason.

Sacha Fenestraz will stick with Nissan for his second season in the sport, his rookie year saw him take pole at the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix and just miss out on the podium on a couple of occasions with P4s in Monaco and Jakarta.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team – #13 Antonio Felix da Costa & #94 Pascal Wehrlein

Porsche have the final unchanged driver line-up, the start of season 9 saw Pascal Wehrlein and Dennis trading P1s and P2s and it looked like that would continue for the season. Unfortunately for the German driver the first three rounds and Jakarta in the midseason were the only times he looked to be a challenger.

Despite that Wehrlein ended the season in P4 having been the only driver to score points in every race he completed, only missing out on Cape Town due to a crash on the opening lap.

While Cape Town was Wehrlein’s low point, it was Antonio Felix da Costa’s high point. Pulling off some brilliant overtakes to pass Cassidy and his former teammate, Vergne, and take his only win of the season. The Portuguese driver did get to the podium on a few other occasions but didn’t have as strong a season as Wehrlein overall. Something he’ll be looking to change this time out.

Calendar

With Hyderabad being cancelled recently, that means our schedule for the season consists of sixteen races in ten different locations around the world. This weekend’s Mexican E-Prix along with rounds 4, 5, and 8 (Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Monaco) are the only single event weekends with the other six being double-headers.

While we start off the year at a good pace with the Diriyah E-Prixs taking place just a fortnight after Mexico City, there will unfortunately now be a seven week break before Sao Paulo on March 16th.

March, April and May will each have two race weekends before a five week gap to the penultimate events in Portland at the end of June while London will once again host the season finale with races on July 20th and 21st.

There will be three new locations on the schedule – Tokyo, Misano Adriatico, and Shanghai in March, April and May. As currently planned, Misano will also see Attack Charge being used for the first time. This will mean drivers will have to serve a mandatory pit stop for a a recharge which will unlock their two Attack Mode boosts, instead of the current method where drivers go off the racing line to an activation zone which lines up one of their two Attack Modes for them. As well as the two boosts, the drivers will also have an extra 4kWh of charge to use in the remaining race.

Presenting team and broadcast changes

It was announced in December that the broadcasting rights for Ireland and the UK had been taken over by TNT Sports, so would no longer be free-to-air. With Vernon Kay having stepped down as lead presenter midway through last season, the new channel will be providing their own new lead presenter rather than promoting Nicki Shields or Radzi Chinyanganya who had alternated the role in the remaining races of season 9.

Ex-footballer and TNT pundit, Jermaine Jenas, will take over the lead presenter role with Shields, commentator Tom Brooks, Karun Chandhok and Dario Franchitti. Chinyanganya will be in the pitlane with Saunders Carmichael-Brown while Allan McNish, Andre Lotterer, James Rossiter, Catie Munnings, Billy Monger, David Coulthard, and Jamie Chadwick will all make appearances through the season.

Formula E will upload the full races to their website and app a week after they’re run.

Opening round

As we did last year, the season will once again kick off in Mexico City. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez always brings exciting racing and a wonderful party atmosphere, especially in the Foro Sol, the stadium part of the track.

It’ll be the eighth time Formula E have raced at the circuit and there have been some unbelievable moments on the track over the years. No driver has managed to win twice in a row in Mexico but reigning champion, Dennis, will be looking to start his title defence off with a good offence and change that fact.

FP1 will be live at 10:30pm this evening while the race day itself starts with FP2 at 1:30pm tomorrow, qualifying at 3:30pm before the E-Prix at 8pm.