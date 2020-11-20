Sergio Sette Camara has been announced as Dragon’s first driver for the upcoming seventh season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Dragon initially hired Sette Camara as their reserve driver ahead of the annual rookie test in Marrakesh earlier this year. During that test the Brazilian was one of only two drivers, the other being Virgin Racing’s new signing for season seven, Nick Cassidy, to beat the lap record set by Nico Mueller in the previous year’s test.

When the Formula E season returned for its six race finale in Berlin, Sette Camara was promoted from reserve to full driver, replacing Brendon Hartley in #6 car.

“I learned a lot about optimizing the Formula E car,” said Sette Camara about his Berlin experience. “And working within the race format, as it is very different from the other machinery in which I have raced.

“I spent a lot of time working with the engineering team learning how to deploy our energy in the most efficient way to achieve the best result weekend. There was a steep curve for me, and I am excited to apply my learnings, and the work we have done in the off-season to my first full season with the Team.”

Looking forward to starting the season with Dragon, Sette Camara said his goal is to enjoy his time in the series and constantly fight for points.

“My target is to bring the best result possible after each race, to have a steep learning curve in the series, & to enjoy my time with the Dragon/Penske Autosport crew! It is my goal to grow with the Team and continue with the positive momentum we started together in Berlin, to consistently compete for points this season.”

Ahead of Formula E’s first season as a World Championship, Dragon Racing have been rebranded as Dragon/Penske Autosport.

Dragon/Penske Autosport’s Owner and Team Principal, Jay Penske, said that he was happy with how Sette Camara adapted to the team in Berlin and believes the improvements made to the car will allow for consistent points to be scored in the upcoming season.

“Sergio gave everyone a preview of what is to come in his first six races with the Team in Berlin, “ said Penkse. “I have been pleased with Sergio’s pace and the rate at which he adapted to the rigors of electric racing. With the Penske EV-5 package and advancements we are making across the board, I expect him to convert the potential he showed in Berlin into consistent points finishes in his first full season with Dragon/Penske Autosport.”