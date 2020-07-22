Geox Dragon test and reserve driver, Sergio Sette Camara, will take Brendon Hartley’s race seat for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship finale races in Berlin.

Hartley joined Geox Dragon for season six and scored the teams only points so far this season after post-race penalties and disqualifications bumped him from 12th to 9th in the second Diriyah race. The reasons for the Kiwi’s split from the team after only five races have not been announced.

Sette Camara signed with the American team in February as one of their two test and reserve drivers. He got his first taste of Dragon’s Penske EV-4 at the Marrakesh rookie test where he acquitted himself very well finishing the day with the second fastest time and being one of only two drivers to beat the previous year’s fastest time.

Along with his Geox Dragon commitments, the Brazilian also serves, along with Nissan e.dams’ Sebastien Buemi, as test driver for the Red Bull Racing and Alpha Tauri teams in Formula 1.

“The team and I had really strong chemistry in the Marrakech Rookie Test,” said Camara. “We executed the program, and performed well, finishing the day P2. I am delighted to share the news that I will work with them again, this time in a race situation, which makes it even more special. I want to thank Jay Penske and every member of Geox Dragon Racing for giving me this opportunity.”

Owner and Team Principal of Geox Dragon & Penske Autosport, Jay Penske said “I have been very impressed with Sergio on track in Marrakesh, and in his work in the simulator with our engineers to continue to push the development of the Penske EV-4 package. I look forward to seeing him on track in Berlin, and I fully expect him to challenge for points in his first races with the team.”