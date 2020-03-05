South Africa-based company e-Movement has revealed its plans to bring Formula E to Cape Town, with circuit layouts already being discussed.

South African company e-Movement has confirmed it intends to try bringing Formula E to Cape Town, having secured the backing of Jaguar South Africa to help with initial plans.

A feasibility study has already been carried out by members of Formula E Operations, with a site visit in September 2019.

Iain Banner, chairman of e-Movement, says three circuit layouts have been identified and planned from the visit: “The objective of the study was to assess the suitability of Cape Town as a possible venue for a round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in future seasons. Three possible circuit layouts have been identified and we are now in the process of exploring these possibilities with the City of Cape Town and other interested parties.”

“As a starting point, the preliminary track layout and how it fits into the existing fabric of the precinct – as well as the future development proposals around the identified track – were all key factors in assessing the City of Cape Town’s suitability.” continued Banner.

“The primary objective was to design a suitable circuit layout that will have minimum impact on the City, require minimum construction work, cause minimum disruption to general public and traffic, and, crucially, leave a lasting legacy”.

The proposal is to hold the ePrix as part of a specific event called ‘Energy Week’, with a major e-mobility conference and exhibition scheduled at the same time.

Councillor JP Smith, Cape Town’s Mayco member welcomed the positive outcome of the feasibility study, saying: “The event is so much more than an E-Prix – it provides an opportunity to position the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape region as the pioneering renewable energy hub of South Africa.

“The event would not only showcase the natural beauty of our City but such an event places Cape Town at the forefront of alternative and green energy initiatives, and serves as a catalyst for attracting investment and the creation of employment in a sector for which major growth is projected in the foreseeable future”.