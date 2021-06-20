Puebla E-Prix 2 – Here are the results from the third practice session ahead of today’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in Mexico.
FP3 results
- Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ – 1:21.492
- Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.141
- Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams +0.378
- Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing +0.472
- Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing +0.516
- Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.585
- Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing +0.635
- Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti +0.655
- Rene Rast Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +0.694
- Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.763
- Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing +0.844
- Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 +0.934
- Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +1.031
- Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +1.055
- Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +1.076
- Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing +1.119
- Joel Eriksson Dragon/Penske Autosport +1.186
- Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing +1.197
- Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +1.407
- Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler +1.471
- Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.587
- Sam Bird Jaguar Racing +1.779
- Sergio Sette Camara Dragon/Penske Autosport +2.334
- Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti +3.009
