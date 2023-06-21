Formula E – At the World Motor Sport Council yesterday, the season 10 calendar was revealed with Tokyo joining as one of the seventeen planned rounds.

The locations for three of the seventeen events on the provisional schedule are still to be determined but what is known is that like this year things will kick off in Mexico City in mid-January before a double-header night race in Diriyah at the end of the month.

February has two events that are to be decided on before the all-electric series makes a return to Sao Paulo in March, the Brazilian race is currently the only one of the three back-to-back debut locations, the others being Hyderabad and Cape Town, from this year to be listed on the calendar for now.

Tokyo, the only new location that’s been announced, is set for March 30th in the bay area around Tokyo Big Sight before a trio of European locations in April and May – Rome, Monaco and Berlin. With double-headers in all but the Monegasque weekend.

“Tokyo will be a highlight of our historic tenth season,” Formula E CEO, Jeff Dodds, said. “We are also in advanced discussions with many more iconic world cities who are keen to host a Formula E race and create blockbuster world championship motorsport events with us. We expect this to be reflected in the updated calendar published later this year.”

The final unknown round is listed for late May before a similar June to this season’s with Jakarta at the start and Portland at the end of it. The final two events of the championship will take place in London in July.

“This calendar is an illustration of Formula E’s continuing growth,” said the Director of the FIA’s Circuit Sport Department, Marek Nawarecki, “and promises to treat fans to another season of superb racing with the new GEN3 car, which has already produced countless crowd-pleasing battles.

“The schedule offers an appealing blend of established Formula E favourites like Mexico City, Rome, Monaco, Berlin and London and popular recent additions such as São Paulo and Jakarta. We are also delighted that the championship will visit Japan for the first time. This will also increase the series presence and impact in Asia, which is important for many manufacturers.”

The dates for the pre-season testing in Valencia were also revealed and are set for Monday 23rd to Friday 27th of October this year.