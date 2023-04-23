Formula E – This week Formula E revealed the complete line-up of drivers for the fourth ever rookie test, the first to be staged in over three years.

Taking place the day after the E-Prix, or in this case E-Prixs, the Rookie Test is exclusively for drivers who have never driven a Formula E car on track, as long as they at least have a Grade B International licence.

The test is a great opportunity for the drivers to get a taste of the car and five of the drivers who took part in the 2020 edition now have race seats in the series – Nick Cassidy, Jake Hughes, Norman Nato, Sergio Sette Camara and Sacha Fenestraz. While Robin Frijns’ replacement for the early part of the season, Kelvin van der Linde also took part that year as did Maserati MSG Team Principal, James Rossiter.

ABT Cupra will have Tim Tramnitz and Adrien Tambay at the wheel. Eighteen year old Tramnitz will have a busy weekend as he’ll have to hightail it from Imola, where he’ll be competing in the Formula Regional European Championship, on Sunday to be ready for the test on Monday. Tambay meanwhile is very familiar with both ABT and Cupra having driven in DTM with ABT between 2012 and 2015, and winning last year’s ETCR championship with Cupra.

Avalanche Andretti have chosen Zane Maloney and Linus Lundqvist to represent them. Maloney is currently in his first full F2 season with the Rodin Carlin team and is also serving as one of the Red Bull F1 Team’s reserve drivers. Over the past few years Lundqvist has become a champion in many series but most recently took the 2022 Indy Lights title.

DS Penske’s picks for the day are Robert Schwartzman and Will Stevens. Schwartzman is currently in his second year as a test and reserve driver for the Ferrari F1 Team, and was runner up in the 2021 F2 championship. Stevens drove for the Manor F1 team in 2015 and has since gone on to have a successful career in sports cars – winning the LMP2 title last year and having taken two victories in his class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Envision Racing have Jack Aitken and Jonny Edgar on their books, Aitken having spent four years a test and reserve driver for the Renault and Williams F1 teams, where he took part in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix filling in for George Russell who himself was filling in for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes while the seven-time champion had covid. Nineteen year old Edgar has just started his third season of F3, joining it after winning the ADAC F4 Championship.

Jaguar TCS haven’t had to look too far afield for their rookie drivers with Simon Evans, Mitch’s brother, and Sheldon van der Linde, brother to Kelvin who replaced an injured Robin Frijns at ABT earlier this season. Evans competed in both seasons of the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, winning the first ever race and winning the championship in the final season where he stood on the podium in every round. Van der Linde meanwhile is the reigning DTM champion and was BMW i Andretti’s reserve driver in 2020.

Not satisfied with only two rookie drivers, Mahindra have instead brought three to the party – Jehan Daruvala, Jordan King and Roberto Merhi. Daruvala joined the team as their reserve driver earlier this year and is also starting his fourth season of F2, where he’s taken at least one victory each year. King has been with the team since 2021 as the simulator and development driver, a role he has also previously performed for the Manor and Alpine F1 teams. Finally, Merhi raced alongside Penske’s rookie driver, Stevens, at the Manor F1 Team in 2015 and has been competing in both single-seaters and sports cars since then.

Maserati MSG have selected Felipe Drugovich and Hugh Barter to take the wheel for them. Drugovich is the reigning F2 Champion and is a reserve driver for both the Aston Martin and McLaren F1 teams. He took part in this year’s pre-season test for Aston while Lance Stroll recovered from an accident. Barter is currently competing in his first season of F3 after two very competitive years racing in both the French and Spanish F4 championships.

Northern Irish racer Charlie Eastwood will drive for Neom McLaren alongside Luke Browning. Eastwood has primarily raced in sports cars for the past few years where he has won championships in both the European and Asian Le Mans Series and won his class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Browning is now in his first year of F3 and has won both the British F4 and GB3 championships over the past few years.

NIO 333’s drivers will be Daniil Kvyat and Mikel Azcona. Kvyat raced for the Red Bull and Toro Rosso F1 teams for six seasons between 2014 and 2020. He is currently competing in the WEC and was recently announced as a test driver for Lamborghini’s LMDh programme before the italian marque joins WEC and IMSA next year. Azcona meanwhile has been racing and winning championships in touring cars for the past few years. The test will be his first time in a single-seater since 2012.

Nissan will field Luca Ghiotto and Victor Martins for the day. Ghiotto has been working as a simulator driver for the team this season while Martins is the reigning F3 Champion and currently competes in F2 where he took a podium in his first event.

And finally, TAG Heuer Porsche have chosen the services of Yifei Ye and David Beckmann. Ye is his first season of WEC after having competed in the European and Asian Le Mans series for the past couple of years and won the LMP2 championship in both in 2021. He also served as pitlane reporter for Chinese television at the 2022 London E-Prix. Beckmann meanwhile is Porsche’s test and reserve driver, a position he had for Andretti last season, he competed on and off in F2 for the past two years and also secured a podium in his debut race.

“The roster of drivers set to take part,” Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and CCO of Formula E, said, “is a ‘who’s who’ list of the most exciting and ambitious talent in all of motorsport with some huge accomplishments among them. We cannot wait to see what they will do behind the wheel of the GEN3, a race car at the leading edge of performance and innovation.”

The FIA’s Head of Sporting Matters, Pablo Martino, added that “A key aim of the test day in Berlin and the FP0 session in Rome is to offer promising young drivers an insight into the championship and allow them to familiarise themselves with the ground-breaking GEN3 car – another significant step towards our longer-term goal of integrating rookies even more tightly into the heart and the fabric of Formula E race weekends.”