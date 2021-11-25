Formula E – ROKiT Venturi have reshuffled their management ahead of season 8 with Susie Wolff moving from Team Principal to CEO.

Wolff, who joined as the Venturi Team Principal ahead of season 5 has seen the team to three victories as well as five other podium finishes, and has had one of her drivers, Edoardo Mortara, fighting for the World Championship title before having to settle for second.

As well as the on track success, Wolff has championed diversity and inclusion within the Monegasque company. Venturi say that Wolff’s move to CEO is a “natural evolution” within the team and that Jerome d’Ambrosio’s racing experience along with his year working as Deputy Team Principal have prepared him for his new role.

“After serving as Team Principal for the past three years,” Wolff, new CEO of ROKiT Venturi Racing, said. “The timing feels right for this change. Since taking on this role in 2018, I have experienced a great sense of pride and achievement from how we have gone from strength to strength as an organisation.

“Since joining the team last year, Jerome has made a positive impact and I know that I’m leaving the team operations in very capable hands as Formula E advances towards its third generation of competition in Season 9.”

While ROKiT Venturi Racing’s new Team Principal, d’Ambrosio, is looking forward to the new challenge and believes that Mortara and di Grassi can build on Venturi’s success of last season.

“I’m grateful to the team for entrusting me with this opportunity,” d’Ambrosio said. “As Susie’s successor as Team Principal, I know that I have big shoes to fill and I’m someone who has always relished a new challenge. Over the past 12 months, I have learnt a lot from Susie, and I believe that together, we will continue to make an incredibly strong team.

“This team dynamic resulted in us achieving our most successful campaign to date which is a fantastic foundation to build upon for the future. With Edo and Lucas in the car next season, and after our form from Season 7, the whole team is feeling positive and very motivated to get back out on track, working together towards another successful Championship.”