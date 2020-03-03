There is less than two weeks until the first round of the NTT IndyCar Series opener. NBC Sports will return as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of America’s premier open-wheel racing series for the entire IndyCar 2020 season.
This year, NBC Sports will broadcast more than 300 hours of IndyCar coveraget across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.
Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2020 INDYCAR schedule include:
- NBC Sports’ presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;
- Eight total INDYCAR races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 9; the Detroit Dual at Belle Isle on the weekend of May 30-31, and the final two races of the season in Portland, Oregon, (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, (Sunday, Sept. 20);
- Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass – NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming INDYCAR product – including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays.
The full NTT IndyCar Schedule is below
|Date
|Race/Track
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sunday, March 15
|Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, April 5
|Honda Grand Prix of Alabama
|NBCSN
|4 p.m.
|Sunday, April 19
|Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
|NBCSN
|4 p.m.
|Sunday, April 26
|AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, May 9
|GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, May 24
|The 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge
|NBC
|11 a.m.
|Saturday, May 30
|Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 1
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, May 31
|Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 2
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, June 6
|Texas Indy 600
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, June 21
|REV Group Grand Prix at Road America
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Saturday., June 27
|Indy Richmond 300
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Honda Indy Toronto
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Iowa 300
|NBCSN
|8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, August 16
|Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Saturday., August 22
|Bommarito Automotive Group 500
|NBCSN
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, September 6
|Grand Prix of Portland
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, September 20
|Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca
|NBC
|2:30 p.m
