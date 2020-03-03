There is less than two weeks until the first round of the NTT IndyCar Series opener. NBC Sports will return as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of America’s premier open-wheel racing series for the entire IndyCar 2020 season.

This year, NBC Sports will broadcast more than 300 hours of IndyCar coveraget across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 2020 INDYCAR schedule include:

NBC Sports’ presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;

Eight total INDYCAR races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, May 9; the Detroit Dual at Belle Isle on the weekend of May 30-31, and the final two races of the season in Portland, Oregon, (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, (Sunday, Sept. 20);

Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass – NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming INDYCAR product – including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays.

The full NTT IndyCar Schedule is below