IndyCar has announced the driver line-up for the first IndyCar iRacing Challenge this Saturday, with 25 IndyCar drivers taking part in the inaugural race.

The venue is yet to be decided, with fan voting underway to determine the track. Currently, Watkins Glen International and Michigan International Speedway are the two finalists. You can vote for the circuit you want to see through the @INDYCAR Instagram and Twitter handles or by clicking here.

The event will last approximately 90 minutes and will be available to view live on IndyCar.com, as well as the series’ YouTube and Facebook pages and iRacing’s Twitch account.

All drivers will receive the same car setup in order to create a level playing field, and the race will be preceded by a 10-minute qualifying session. All drivers will have real-life liveries, as to make the cars distinguishable for the viewers.

The event will begin at 4 PM eastern time. Following the opening event next weekend, the calendar will be as follows;

April 4th – Barber Motorsports Park

April 11th – “Driver’s Choice” track

April 18th – “Random Draw” track

April 25th – Circuit of The Americas

May 2nd – Non-INDYCAR “Dream” track

The full driver line-up for the first race of the iRacing challenge is;