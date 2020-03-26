IndyCar has announced the driver line-up for the first IndyCar iRacing Challenge this Saturday, with 25 IndyCar drivers taking part in the inaugural race.
The venue is yet to be decided, with fan voting underway to determine the track. Currently, Watkins Glen International and Michigan International Speedway are the two finalists. You can vote for the circuit you want to see through the @INDYCAR Instagram and Twitter handles or by clicking here.
The event will last approximately 90 minutes and will be available to view live on IndyCar.com, as well as the series’ YouTube and Facebook pages and iRacing’s Twitch account.
All drivers will receive the same car setup in order to create a level playing field, and the race will be preceded by a 10-minute qualifying session. All drivers will have real-life liveries, as to make the cars distinguishable for the viewers.
The event will begin at 4 PM eastern time. Following the opening event next weekend, the calendar will be as follows;
- April 4th – Barber Motorsports Park
- April 11th – “Driver’s Choice” track
- April 18th – “Random Draw” track
- April 25th – Circuit of The Americas
- May 2nd – Non-INDYCAR “Dream” track
The full driver line-up for the first race of the iRacing challenge is;
|Car number
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|2
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|4
|Sebastien Bourdais
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|7
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi
|11
|Kyle Kaiser
|Juncos Racing
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|18
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|20
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|24
|Sage Karam
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|26
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|28
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|29
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|31
|Felipe Nasr
|Carlin
|41
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Racing
|55
|Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing Team Goh
|60
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|88
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|98
|Scott Speed
|Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
