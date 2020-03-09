Dreyer & Reinbold team boss Dennis Reinbold says he intends to grow the team’s presence in IndyCar as they compete in their first non-Indy 500 race since 2013.

Dreyer & Reinbold are embarking on an already slightly expanded programme for 2020, as they take part in this weekend’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with a single car entry. Sage Karam will drive the No. 24 this weekend, marking the first time the team have taken on a race other than the Indy 500 in some seven years.

Last year, Reinbold raced at the Indy 500 with Karam finishing P19 – he would make two further appearances later in the season with Carlin.

This year, Dreyer & Reinbold have firmed up plans to race in at least three events, and could expand further on that if they can get a budget together.

“For the past years, we have attempted to expand our team’s IndyCar involvement after running two cars in the Indianapolis 500 only” explained team boss Dennis Reinbold.

“We are excited to have WIX Filters increase their involvement with the team, and we’ll have Sage Karam at St. Petersburg and Toronto events this year in addition to the 500. We plan to run two cars in the 500 again. We have a full-time crew at our shop in Indy as we also compete in the Rallycross series in North America.”

“So, I have always wanted to get back to a regular full season in the IndyCar series, if possible.” Reinbold continued. “We had not competed in a road race since 2013 and we have a lot of catching up to do. But we tested at Sebring and Sage has been working on the simulator to get back up to speed. It was an investment with new road racing equipment this year, but we would like to compete in more events if the budget would allow. We are eager for the St. Pete race.”

The team usually fields two cars in the Indy 500, and are expected to do so again this season, meaning a driver announcement is likely quite early this season. For the last two seasons, it was JR Hildebrand signed up in the second car for the race.