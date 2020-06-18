IndyCar has announced that fans will be allowed to attend the Iowa Speedway weekend next month, with strict social distancing measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the 2020 season began in Fort Worth, Texas in front of empty grandstands. Fans will not be allowed to be present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next month for the GMR Grand Prix, while Road America, which follows the race in Indiana, is set see fan access.

Road America will host to races, as will Iowa – and IndyCar has now confirmed that fans will be allowed into the latter.

Each group that is granted access to the Iowa Speedway must stay six feet apart at all times. Before entering the track, each guest will have their temperature checked by officials, and only essential personnel will gain access to the infield.

Safe social distancing procedures will be followed by all attending, and only a limited number of tickets will be sold. For existing ticket holders, their seats will be reassigned by Iowa Speedway before a limited number of tickets go on sale on June 26.

IndyCar has indicated that tickets put on sale will go for as low as $15 for Friday, July 17 and $20 for Saturday, July 18. Should the buyer wish to purchase a two-day ticket, they’ll receive a 10% discount on all packages.

July will see five races take place across three venues, before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on August 23.