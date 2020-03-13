IndyCar has announced it has cancelled the race events in St. Petersburg, Barber and the Circuit of the Americas amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The opening round of the year in St. Petersburg was set to take place behind closed doors this weekend, with a condensed schedule meaning there would only be on-track action on Saturday and Sunday.

However, the race weekend has been abandoned altogether, with officials stating that the safety of all involved is the top priority.

Long Beach announced on Thursday that its event that was originally scheduled for April 19th had been postponed following new measures introduced in the California city.

The decision was taken by IndyCar to axe the second round of the championship at Barber Motorsports Park as well as the series’ second trip to the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

A statement from IndyCar reads: “After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April.

“This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin and run through and continues through the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place -26.

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority.

“We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.”

The next scheduled race on the calendar is the Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by the 104th running of the Indy 500.