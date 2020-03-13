IndyCar’s season opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg goes ahead this weekend, albeit with an altered schedule and no spectators present.

The IndyCar season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will be closed to spectators and limited to essential personnel only, will have several modifications with a condensed two-day schedule of activities.

There will be no track action on Friday, meaning the two forty-five minute practice sessions have been moved to Saturday.

The following is Saturday’s schedule:

Garage opens, 7 a.m.

Practice #1, 9:45-10:30 a.m. ET (moved from original time of 10:45 a.m. Friday)

Practice #2, 1:30-2:30 p.m. (moved from 3 p.m. Friday)

Qualifying, featuring three rounds of knockout qualifications, 4:45 p.m. (previously scheduled earlier at 2:40 p.m.)

Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged:

Garage opens, 7:30 a.m.

Warm-Up, 10:25-10:55 a.m.

Driver Intros, 2:53 p.m.

Command, 3:23 p.m.

Green flag, 3:30 p.m.

“INDYCAR loves to present great sport and competition and there is no place we enjoy more than St. Petersburg to open our season,” INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles said.

“However, the priority had to be the health and safety of our fans, drivers, teams, officials and workers. We worked through all the possible options with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, his administration and race promoter Green Savoree and we came to the best possible conclusion given all the circumstances, in particular when our teams indicated they still wanted to race.

“We are aware of the number of fans that gathered in St. Petersburg for the race weekend, but we are hopeful they trust and understand that the move was made with their health and welfare in mind as the sports world looks to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic from a global perspective.”

To further protect the health and welfare of those taking part in the weekend activities, IndyCar is setting up a screening area at the venue entry point to gain access.

Due to the fluidity of the situation, more modifications may be forthcoming and will be announced at the appropriate time.