IndyCar has confirmed its plans to start the 2020 season on June 6th at the Texas Motor Speedway behind closed doors.

The North-American race series has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic that has spread worldwide, forcing sport to make alterations in order to fall in line with government restrictions.

For the opening round of the 2020 campaign in Fort Worth, practice, qualifying and the race will take place on the same day and the number of race laps has been shortened to 200, adding up to 300 miles.

“We’re excited and ready to kick off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season at Texas Motor Speedway,” said INDYCAR president Jay Frye. “We’ve worked closely with Eddie Gossage, the entire TMS team and public health officials on a plan of action that will ensure the safety of our event participants alongside an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and viewers tuning in from around the world.”

The revised schedule for the day of IndyCar action is as follows;

Practice – Saturday, June 6th, 6:30 – 8:30 PM (BST)

Qualifying – Saturday, June 6th, 10:00 PM (BST)

Race – Sunday, June 7th, 01:45 PM (BST)

Eddie Gossage, president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway added: “America needs live sports and they are not going to believe what they see when the Genesys 300 storms into their living rooms on TV from Texas.

“One of the world’s greatest sporting events, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by coronavirus, so all of that pent-up energy, anticipation, frustrations and anxiety will be pounding through the drivers’ nervous systems. Typically, the Genesys 300 results in a 220-mph photo finish.”

IndyCar affirmed that a number of guidelines will need to be adhered to in order for the event to run;