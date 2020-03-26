IndyCar has confirmed the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date has been set, and it is now scheduled to take place on August 23rd. The race around the grand prix course has also received a new date of July 4th as part of a double-header with NASCAR.

Practice sessions for the 500-mile race will begin on August 12th and 13th, before Fast Friday is held on the 14th. The following two days will see the field qualify for the race itself.

A number of IndyCar races have already been impacted by COVID-19, which has seen worldwide cancellation of sports leagues and championships.

It is not yet known for certain when the opening round of the 2020 season will take place, with the current first race scheduled being the double-header weekend in Detroit at the end of May.

IndyCar owner Roger Penske said: “The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favourite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500.

“However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.

“We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”