IndyCar has announced that it will take to iRacing, a leading sim racing platform, to entertain racing fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Four IndyCar races have been cancelled so far due to the coronavirus, with the first scheduled race set to be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May.

The first virtual IndyCar race on iRacing will take place on March 28th and will feature a number of IndyCar drivers, as well as some possible special guests. The races will be streamed on the IndyCar’s website and social media platforms.

The announcement comes on the same day that Formula 1 announced the formation of an online racing series featuring drivers from the championship following the abandonment of the opening seven events of the 2020 season.

IndyCar says that six races are currently planned in partnership with iRacing, with each event lasting approximately 90 minutes to two hours, starting at 4 PM eastern time each week.

All drivers will have paint schemes that reflect their 2020 real-life designs, and the cars will feature the newly introduced Aeroscreen for added realism.

The first race track will be voted through by fans, with voting open from Friday, March 20th to Thursday, March 26th. Voting begins at 10 AM for a 12-hour daily window on IndyCar’s social media platforms.

To enhance the experience of the event, IndyCar will introduce a 15-minute, pre-race virtual autograph session as well as an interview with the race winner on IndyCar’s Instagram page.

Following the opening event next weekend, the calendar will be as follows;

April 4th – Barber Motorsports Park

April 11th – “Driver’s Choice” track

April 18th – “Random Draw” track

April 25th – Circuit of The Americas

May 2nd – Non-INDYCAR “Dream” track

IndyCar says the driver line-up for the upcoming event will be announced in the coming week.