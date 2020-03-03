Ricardo Juncos says he is working on sealing funds to go racing in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2020 following his team’s two-race entry last year.

Kyle Kaiser raced the No. 32 Juncos Racing car at the Circuit of the Americas in 2019 before making headlines in May when he bumped two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso out of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 in a sponsor-less car.

A crash-infested event at Indianapolis for the team set it back and ended its 2019 season as it looked for money to repair the car and also to buy the updates to accommodate the aeroscreen, which will make its debut in IndyCar this year.

Juncos states that his priority is to be on the grid at the 104th running of the Indy 500 later this year, but that he will have to invest a “little more” in the meantime.

“Obviously, I’m facing the updates of the car,” Juncos told RACER.com. “We’re still hoping to find the way to be in Indy 500, which was my goal from the beginning. I knew that going to the full season is difficult.

“And I said before that I just don’t want to be there just to be there. We are in line at the moment waiting for our turn for the modifications to the tub. What I want us to do is just have the car ready to go. The car was ready in December for a potential driver that we almost closed the deal, but we couldn’t make it happen.

“So the car was ready to test in December, and now it’s disassembled and it’s ready to be updated. But like I said, my situation is that I need to obviously put a lot on the car, or invest a little more. It’s not much, but it’s still some investment on the updates, and then be ready at the same time. I don’t want to miss the opportunity for the Indy 500, which is the most important for us at the moment.”

Juncos admits that he thought the media coverage of denying Alonso a spot on the starting grid for the Indy 500 would help him find funding for 2020, which has not been the case.

“In IndyCar, we’re still working to finds sponsors, so unfortunately, the time it takes for some of these corporations is slow motion compared to where we need to be in racing,” he said

“And as much as we did last year, and had a huge impact in the media side, the marketing side, to make it to the race and after crashing, I thought it was going to be easier this year to find the money for Indy. But it’s not the case.”