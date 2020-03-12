The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia has confirmed.

It is the first event on the 2020 IndyCar schedule to be cancelled. This weekend’s race in St. Petersburg will go ahead as planned, however fans will be unable to attend.

Long Beach was originally scheduled to host its race in over a months’ time on April 19th.

The city took the decision to cancel and/or postpone “events with an estimated attendance of 250 or more people” – which will stay in effect until at least April 30th.

Mayor Garcia said: “The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has taken place for the last 45 years. It is the city’s most popular event and is attended by approximately 180,000 people annually.

“The City looks forward to working with Grand Prix Association of Long Beach as well as other promoters to find solutions for holding their events at a later date as the situation warrants.”

Many sporting events worldwide have been impacted by the coronavirus, with Formula 1 announcing the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix under two hours before cars were set to take to the track.