Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will test with the Arrow McLaren SP team, it has been announced.

On social media, the two parties confirmed the announcement, with Johnson posting pictures of himself at a seat fitting of the Dallara DW12, the chassis that all IndyCar teams run.

Johnson will test at Barber Motorsports Park for the AMSP team, who runs Chevrolet engines – the same manufacturer that Johnson has competed with since 2001 with Hendrick Motorsports.

Johnson was recently present at the Spring Training test session at the Circuit of the Americas, where he spent time with AMSP.

At the end of the 2020 NASCAR season, Johnson will retire from full-time racing in the Cup and has expressed interest in securing outings in IndyCar during the 2021 season.

So much for a roomy interior. pic.twitter.com/WOjbVMsZCu — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 4, 2020

AMSP has two full-time seats for 2020 with Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew handling duties. For the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 this May, the team will field a third car for Fernando Alonso.