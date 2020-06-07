Genesys 300 – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the Genesys 300 race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Final Results (Classification):
- Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 200 Laps
- Simon Pagenaud Penske +4.4109
- Josef Newgarden Penske +5.8064
- Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +6.5778
- Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing +6.9481
- Conor Daly Carlin +7.5762
- Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +8.0553
- Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +8.3105
- Oliver Askew McLaren +8.6943
- Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises +8.9630
- Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +1 Lap
- Patricio O’Ward McLaren +1 Lap
- Will Power Penske +1 Lap
- Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +1 Lap
- Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +1 Lap
- Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +1 Lap
- Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +2 Laps
- James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +2 Laps
- Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +4 Laps
- Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +10 Laps
- Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing +44 Laps
- Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing +164 Laps
- Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +164 Laps
- Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan DNS
Session has concluded – final results.
