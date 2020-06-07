Genesys 300 – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the Genesys 300 race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Final Results (Classification):

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 200 Laps Simon Pagenaud Penske +4.4109 Josef Newgarden Penske +5.8064 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +6.5778 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing +6.9481 Conor Daly Carlin +7.5762 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +8.0553 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +8.3105 Oliver Askew McLaren +8.6943 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises +8.9630 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +1 Lap Patricio O’Ward McLaren +1 Lap Will Power Penske +1 Lap Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +1 Lap Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +1 Lap Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +1 Lap Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +2 Laps James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +2 Laps Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +4 Laps Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +10 Laps Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing +44 Laps Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing +164 Laps Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +164 Laps Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan DNS

Session has concluded – final results.