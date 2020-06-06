Genesys 300 – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the two hour practice session at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Final Results (Classification):

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 24.0006 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +0.1683 Patricio O’Ward McLaren +0.1869 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +0.1900 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +0.1939 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.2431 Josef Newgarden Penske +0.3023 Simon Pagenaud Penske +0.3122 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.3173 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +0.3968 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.4178 Will Power Penske +0.4275 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +0.4402 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +0.4440 Oliver Askew McLaren +0.4836 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +0.4847 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +0.4973 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing +0.5502 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.5515 Conor Daly Carlin +0.5555 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +0.6088 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing +0.6128 Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing +1.0558 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +1.2593

