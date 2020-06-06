Genesys 300 – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the two hour practice session at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Click here for our complete report from the practice session at the Genesys 300 from the Texas Motor Speedway.
Final Results (Classification):
Session has concluded – final results.
- Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi 24.0006
- Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +0.1683
- Patricio O’Ward McLaren +0.1869
- Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +0.1900
- Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +0.1939
- Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.2431
- Josef Newgarden Penske +0.3023
- Simon Pagenaud Penske +0.3122
- Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.3173
- Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +0.3968
- Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.4178
- Will Power Penske +0.4275
- Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +0.4402
- Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +0.4440
- Oliver Askew McLaren +0.4836
- Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +0.4847
- James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +0.4973
- Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing +0.5502
- Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.5515
- Conor Daly Carlin +0.5555
- Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +0.6088
- Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing +0.6128
- Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing +1.0558
- Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +1.2593
Session has concluded – final results.
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!