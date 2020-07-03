Indy Grand Prix – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the two hour practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Final Results (Classification):
- Will Power Penske 1:09.9487
- Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing +0.1755
- Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +0.2161
- Patricio O’Ward McLaren +0.2387
- Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi +0.2567
- Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +0.3359
- Simon Pagenaud Penske +0.3122
- Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +0.3642
- Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Langigan +0.4146
- Oliver Askew McLaren +0.4154
- Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +0.4360
- Josef Newgarden Penske +0.4375
- Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +0.5063
- Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +0.5372
- Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +0.5717
- Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.5894
- Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing +0.6571
- Max Chilton Carlin +0.6627
- Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.7367
- Conor Daly Carlin +0.7448
- Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +0.7602
- Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +0.9376
- Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +1.0312
- James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +1.2783
- Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises +1.4997
- Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold +1.6678
