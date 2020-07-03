Indy Grand Prix – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the two hour practice session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Click here for our complete report from the practice session at the GMR Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Final Results (Classification):

Session has concluded – final results.

Will Power Penske 1:09.9487 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing +0.1755 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +0.2161 Patricio O’Ward McLaren +0.2387 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi +0.2567 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +0.3359 Simon Pagenaud Penske +0.3122 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +0.3642 Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Langigan +0.4146 Oliver Askew McLaren +0.4154 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +0.4360 Josef Newgarden Penske +0.4375 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +0.5063 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +0.5372 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +0.5717 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.5894 Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing +0.6571 Max Chilton Carlin +0.6627 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.7367 Conor Daly Carlin +0.7448 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +0.7602 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +0.9376 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +1.0312 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +1.2783 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises +1.4997 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold +1.6678

