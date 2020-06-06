Genesys 300 – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the qualifying session at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Final Results (Classification):

Josef Newgarden Penske 48.0578 215.740 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi +0.0228 215.638 Simon Pagenaud Penske +0.0615 215.464 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +0.3205 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +0.3952 Will Power Penske +0.4067 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.4185 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +0.4613 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +0.4906 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.5298 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +0.5748 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.6686 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing +0.6836 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +0.6877 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +0.7091 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +0.7318 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +0.8387 Patricio O’Ward McLaren +0.8449 Conor Daly Carlin +0.9808 Oliver Askew McLaren +1.1171 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +2.3586 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing No time Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan No time Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing No time

