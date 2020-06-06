Genesys 300 – Here are the latest IndyCar results from the qualifying session at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Final Results (Classification):
- Josef Newgarden Penske 48.0578 215.740
- Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi +0.0228 215.638
- Simon Pagenaud Penske +0.0615 215.464
- Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport +0.3205
- Zach Veach Andretti Autosport +0.3952
- Will Power Penske +0.4067
- Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan +0.4185
- Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport +0.4613
- Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi +0.4906
- Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.5298
- Marco Andretti Andretti Herta +0.5748
- Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.6686
- Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing +0.6836
- Colton Herta Andretti Autosport +0.6877
- James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport +0.7091
- Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing +0.7318
- Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi +0.8387
- Patricio O’Ward McLaren +0.8449
- Conor Daly Carlin +0.9808
- Oliver Askew McLaren +1.1171
- Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing +2.3586
- Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing No time
- Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan No time
- Rinus Veekay Ed Carpenter Racing No time
Session has concluded – final results.
