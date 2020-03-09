Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt admits that he is “extremely excited” to see the start of the team’s new IndyCar era in St. Petersburg this weekend.

The opening round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series kicks off in Florida on Sunday, which will see McLaren return to full-time IndyCar racing for the first time 41 years.

Last month, the team launched its new livery for the upcoming season on the Dallara DW12, which will be driven by Patricio O’Ward and Oliver Askew.

O’Ward has nine IndyCar starts to his name while Askew will make his debut in the series this weekend following on from championship success in the 2019 Indy Lights championship.

“This year represents thousands of hours of effort by our team members and partners,” said Schmidt. “I’m so incredibly excited to build upon our partnership with Arrow and add one of the most iconic names in motorsport, McLaren, to the team.

“I can’t wait to see these cars race in St. Pete, going fast with our young, talented and exciting driver lineup.”

AMSP will field a third car at the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May for Fernando Alonso, who is bidding for his second start in the race.

Last week, it was confirmed that NASCAR veteran Jimmie Johnson would get behind the wheel of the Dallara DW12 and test with AMSP at Barber Motorsports Park.

Last year, Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports scored two podium finishes. At Iowa, James Hinchcliffe came home in third place while ex-F1 driver Marcus Ericsson bagged his first podium in the series by finishing the second race of the Detroit weekend as runner-up.

The opening race of the 2020 season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, will get underway at 3:20 PM local time on Sunday, March 15th.